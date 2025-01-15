Not like how it was back in my day

Things just aren’t built the way they used to be. Why is it things don’t last as long as they once did?

The title of this article is a phrase that has been said and heard so many times, often used by the older generations but they were onto something. Why is it that old box TVs could have things thrown at them and continue to work for decades? Why is it that the vacuum my parents have was over 40 years old before it had to be replaced? It seems that nothing is built to last anymore and perhaps that is because we are a generation of consumers. Often, we buy things so that they are new, whether it is phones, laptopsor shoes. It is rare that things are completely worn out before they are replaced. Even when taking walks around cities, old architecture is still standing in relatively amazing shape today. If it weren’t for weather erosion, a lot of them would be in proper condition. Why is it that now houses are updated and renovated nearly every time they are bought and sold. Is this necessary?

Unfortunately, the answer is yes. But not because we all need the newest and best things, but because materials used nowadays are not built to last, and we are sold the idea that newer things are better, and we need to update them consistently. Materials used to build homes are no longer used — older homes tend to have their inner walls built with brick , whereas today most home are made with wood.

Beyond this, companies that make houses do not want them to last. In fact, nothing is really made to last. Our clothing is not made of high-quality materials and fast fashion consistently changes trends. Our washers, dryers, cars and phones all need to constantly be replaced. We are always buying new things, and that is exactly what companies want to happen. In the vast capitalist market, the main drive for businesses is not customer satisfaction but rather money. For sellers the number of zeros before a decimal increase when people purchase things. A company like Apple for example releasing a new phone every year or so promotes people to constantly upgrade their products and conveniently, these super computers which we hold in our hands start to run slower, or their batteries die faster because they want us to buy new ones.

Things just aren’t built like they used to be. And the objective of buyers and sellers is not like it used to be, everyone allows for the decrease in quality of goods and services. But I suppose with such a lack of human connection and the lack of third spaces nowadays, buying things is a coping mechanism and dependency which all of us have.



This article was originally printed in Volume 24, issue 5 on January 9, 2025.