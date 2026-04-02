Romance isn’t the only kind of love that matters

Why do we forget our friends when we fall in love?

When people talk about love, the conversation almost always turns toward romance. Movies, social media and even everyday conversations often make romantic relationships seem like the most important connection someone can have. But, in the middle of all this focus on romance, another important kind of love is often overlooked. That is: friendship.

In many cases, people begin to prioritize romantic relationships so much that friendships slowly start to fade into the background. This can happen especially when someone first begins dating. The excitement of meeting someone new and feeling a different type of connection can make that relationship feel like the most important thing in their life. At the same time, friendships are often treated as something stable that will always be there, no matter what.

As a result of this assumption, people sometimes stop putting the same effort into their friendships.

I experienced this shift within my own friend group. One of our close friends recently started dating someone, and over time we noticed that she began spending less and less time with us. Outside of her school and work responsibilities, almost all of her time is now spent with her boyfriend. Weekend hangouts that used to be dedicated to our group have slowly turned into romantic dates instead.

What makes the situation even more difficult is that her boyfriend does not like our friend group and encourages her to spend less time with us. As a result, a friendship that once felt strong and natural now feels distant. We used to spend time together regularly, but now we see each other maybe once a month. Even when we do meet, it feels rushed. She is often in a hurry to leave because she wants to get back to her boyfriend.

Experiences like this can be heartbreaking because they highlight how quickly friendships can be pushed aside when romantic relationships take centre stage.

The truth is that friendships offer many of the same forms of support that romantic relationships do. Friends can provide emotional support, encouragement and understanding during difficult times. They celebrate achievements, offer advice and often stand by one another through many different stages of life. In many cases, friendships last longer than romantic relationships and form the foundation of our social support systems.

Despite this, society often treats romance as the most meaningful type of love. Romantic partners are frequently seen as the main source of emotional support, while friendships are sometimes viewed as less important or temporary. This perspective ignores the deep and meaningful bonds that friendships can create.

Romantic relationships can be meaningful and fulfilling, but they should not replace the importance of maintaining friendships. Healthy relationships should allow space for both. Being in a relationship should not mean forgetting the people who have been there through different stages of life.

At the end of the day, love comes in many forms. Friendship, family, and romantic relationships all play important roles in people’s lives. Instead of placing romance above everything else, it may be time to recognize that friendships deserve just as much care, effort and appreciation.