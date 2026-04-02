Are we asking students to decide too soon? 

At the age of 40, Holly Varey found herself back in the classroom. After receiving her first degree 15 years prior, it was the use of an old Japanese concept, Ikigai, that helped her discover her true passion and decide to start over.

Varey graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly known as Ryerson University) in 2009 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography. She went on to do some freelance work in photography and graphic design as well as multiple other careers during her gap.

Varey returned to school at the age of 40 after finding that she lacked the feeling of true fulfillment in her career. She utilized a Japanese concept called Ikigai to discover her passion for psychology and helping people. “Working with people and helping people. That’s what felt meaningful. That’s what led me to psychology,” Varey, the third year Laurier student said.

Ikigai is a concept used to represent individuals’ true reason for being. It is the intersection of what you love, what you are good at, what the world needs , and what you can be paid for: balancing passion with practical fulfillment.

While speaking to Varey, she mentioned the idea that the modern school system rushes students into picking a career rather than allowing them to figure out their passions and taking routes to earn a living utilizing those passions.

“We ask 17-year-olds to decide what they want to do for the rest of their lives before they even know who they are…. At 17, I wasn’t thinking about fulfillment. I was thinking about marks and parties,” Varey said.

This was a familiar procedure, high school guidance counsellors recommend more stable, promising careers like going off to law school rather than focusing on subjects like English. Despite any feelings of passion leading to English or observable proof like finishing high school with a 99 per cent in the subject, applications would go out to reliable majors like policing and law majors, even though they only amassed to a ‘B’ average at most.

Two years later, my passion lacked so much that I almost was almost kicked out of my program. It was then that I had the realization that I didn’t want to do something for the rest of my life that I’ve already dreaded doing the past two years. I ultimately made the switch to journalism.

Varey’s journey was never about lack of passion; she enjoyed photography and creative work, but she didn’t feel truly fulfilled. She also faced the major shift in technology, which she felt put her behind some of the more technologically advanced professionals.

Varey noted that the modern school system seems to lag behind the changes in career and social structures. Noting that we no longer live in a society where individuals pick one career and stay there for 40 years, despite the school system still being structured as such.

“People change careers now. Society changes. The economy changes. And education needs to reflect that,” Varey said.