Sex on trial

Countless victims. Unthinkable crimes. And society is still grappling with how one man eluded justice.

You probably heard the name Jeffrey Epstein, but do you really know who he was? A financier, a socialite and a man at the centre of one of the most shocking sex trafficking rings in modern history. On Jan. 30, 2026, under the mandate of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the U.S. Department of Justice published a staggering 3.5 million pages of internal records alongside 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

For years, these files were a part of a widespread conversation, as they would be a definitive record that would finally expose perpetrators affiliated with Epstein. Yet, a month later, the silence was deafening. There were no arrests, no political talk about this crisis, and no public outcry. News full of sanitized language obscures the gravity of this situation; these are not “young women” or “consensual partners.” They were children.

The files include financial records tracing millions of dollars moving through Epstein’s network of shell companies and flight logs from his private jet, referred to as the “Lolita Express.” Thousands of emails and communications detailing how many children and women were recruited, groomed and trafficked to Epstein properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The files also reveal extraordinary social and political networks that surrounded him. Numerous flight logs, contact books and correspondences show interaction with powerful figures in politics, finance, royalty, academia and entertainment.

According to victim testimonies and investigative reports, many girls were recruited through what appeared to be harmless opportunities, such as offers to earn quick money giving massages, invitations to parties or introductions through friends who had already been pulled into Epstein’s network.

The recruiters, sometimes victims themselves, would approach girls at malls, schools or through social circles, promising hundreds of dollars for what was described as simple work. But, once inside Epstein’s home, the situation would escalate quickly as survivors described being pressured, manipulated and financially incentivized to perform sexual acts and often told they would earn more money if they had brought other girls.

As of March 2026, a month after the Department of Justice fulfilled the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the official tally of new arrests stands at zero. While the files contain what United Nations experts describe as disturbing and credible evidence of a global criminal enterprise that meets the threshold for crimes against humanity, the judicial system in the United States has done absolutely nothing.

The public is being fed a performance of justice, where transparency is used as a substitute for prosecution. The flight logs of financial transfers in the names of powerful men are publicly available, yet simultaneously this evidence is uncorroborated or legally insufficient for trial.

Why is there no revolution in the streets? The answer lies in how society has been conditioned to process this information. By dumping millions of records at once, the system ensures that the truth is drowned in noise. Desensitization is not a lack of empathy, but rather, fatigue. The 24-hour news cycle has trained us to believe that knowing is the final step.

The common belief is that because the files were seen, the truth is out and the job is done, but the truth without consequences is just a record of society’s compliance with these egregious acts. A society that can look at 3.5 million pages of evidence detailing the abuse and rape of children and respond with a shrug is a society in crisis. More evidence than a jury would ever need has been presented, yet the public waits for institutions to act: the very ones who have failed to protect these children in the first place by protecting political leaders and wealthy individuals.

If the masses of society continue to ignore these acts of violence, then society will end up becoming complacent. This is setting up a dangerous precedent that when violent acts are done, no accountability will be held.

References:

Office of Public Affairs | Department of Justice Publishes 3.5 Million Responsive Pages in Compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act | United States Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein: Recruitment of girls detailed in second document batch

Flawed ‘Epstein Files’ disclosures undermine accountability for grave crimes against women and girls: UN experts | OHCHR