In a world that never stops, we need time to pause

Why a monthly pampering day should be normal

In today’s fast-paced world, taking time to relax often feels impossible. Between school, work, family responsibilities and social commitments, many people rarely stop to focus on their own well-being. As a result, the concept of a monthly pampering day should become more common over time. Setting aside one day each month to relax and recharge may help people manage stress and enhance their overall mental health.

Many people feel constant pressure to stay productive. Even weekends, often seen as a time to rest, are filled with part-time jobs, family gatherings, errands and other responsibilities. As a result, people rarely get the opportunity to truly disconnect from their responsibilities.

Gulsheen Bhatia, Laurier alumna and full-time product designer, said the idea of a monthly pampering day sounds like something many people could benefit from. For her, it would simply mean having a day where work responsibilities and everyday stress could be set aside. “The idea of a monthly pampering day for me would be a day where I can relax without stressing about my duties, my workload, or worrying about my job,” Bhatia said.

She believes one of the biggest challenges people face today is giving themselves permission to rest. According to Bhatia, many people spend their weekends working extra hours or attending social commitments, leaving little time for personal care. In many cases, even the idea of taking a break can feel unrealistic.

For students, the challenge can be just as difficult. Chloe Yang, a second-year university student, said academic responsibilities often take up the little free time students have. Between assignments, deadlines, and part-time jobs, weekends can quickly turn into another workday.

Even when people do get time off, Yang believes it can be hard to use that time purely for relaxation. Many people end up filling their free time with unfinished tasks or responsibilities instead of actually resting.

Full days of relaxation are hard to schedule; many people rely on small self-care routines to manage stress. Bhatia said she tries to incorporate small moments of relaxation into her daily routine whenever possible. “Whenever I’m feeling highly stressed, I try to relax by listening to music or putting on a face mask before bed,” she said.

While these small habits may seem simple, they can have a meaningful impact on a person’s mental well-being. Taking even a few minutes to unwind at the end of the day can help people clear their minds and feel more prepared to face the next day’s challenges.

Yang encourages people to build small self-care moments into their daily routine. “Take 15 to 20 minutes before sleeping to relax your mind and forget about your worries,” she said. “Starting the next day with a fresh mind can make it much easier to handle everything.”

At the end of the day, the idea of a monthly pampering day is less about spa treatments or face masks and more about giving people permission to pause. In a society where being busy is often worn like a badge of honour, rest can easily feel unproductive. But taking time to slow down is not a waste of time. In fact, it may be one of the most important ways people can reset, recharge and return to their responsibilities with a clearer and healthier mindset.