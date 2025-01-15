New year, new reads: This year’s must-have books

Fresh stories and bold voices, 2025 brings a wave of books ready to challenge and thrill readers all year-long

It is now January which means it is time to look at new books being released this year in 2025!! Here are three books that will be released this year in order of soonest to the latest release date!

The first book is The Crash by Freida McFadden which will be released on Jan. 28! This thriller follows Tegan who is eight months pregnant and is realizing everything in her life is falling apart. She decides to make the choice to jump in her car heading to stay with her brother and leave everything else behind her. What she didn’t realize she was headed straight into a snowstorm. Now stranded, pregnant, and injured, in the middle of rural Maine she is desperate. Things start to look up when Tegan is rescued by a couple who offer her a room in their warm cabin until the snow clears. Just when she thought things were starting to her way, she realizes that she might be in bigger danger than before. Something is not right with the couple that took her in and now she must find a way to save herself and her unborn baby.

The next book is Wild Side, the third in the Rose Hill series by Elsie Silver and is to be released on March 4. The book follows Tabby, a strong-headed woman struggling to get guardianship of her nephew. She finds herself willing to do anything even if that means marrying her enemy, Rhys Dupris. Rhys has betrayed her, is secretive, broody and he comes home from work covered in bruises. When asked about it he is silent, he barely talks to her at all. When they end up being forced to move in together this only adds to the burning tension between them. Tabby thought she would never forgive him but the more she sees the real Rhys the more she realizes he is patient and protective. Most of all he is the one who shows up for her and her nephew when they need him most.

The last book is a prequel in the Hunger Games series called Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins which is to be released March 18. This book is the story of the fiftieth annual Hunger Games. Fear is rising in the districts of Panem as the day of the reaping grows near. This year is not like any other hunger games, it is the Quarter Quell and in honour of this, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Over in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy just wants to get the day done and over with. But when his name gets called, he knows everything is over for him. Haymitch is taken from his home and family and shuttled to the Capitol with three others from District 12. A young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. Haymitch knows the game is set up to watch him crumble but he feels the fight deep inside him.

Make sure to add these new releases to your cart and check out other books that are getting released this year!



This article was originally printed in Volume 24, issue 5 on January 9, 2025.