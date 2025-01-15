Life’s lacking colour: Cynical or biological?

As we get older, do we lost the joy because of society or does biology start to take its toll on us?

Have you ever noticed that as you get older things start to lose their allure. Colours are not as vibrant; holidays are not as exciting, and days seem to drag on but simultaneously fly by. It seems that only yesterday snow falling was an exciting ordeal that we could use for our enjoyment, but now it is another task to do or a hinderance of everyday life, making us not want to go outside, drive or do errands. However, it is not just life that becomes dull because of our societal outlook and the current state of the world, but because of our very own biology. The mix of these things creates for a lack luster existence.

As we age and start to understand that the world is in some ways falling apart, with the collapse of governments, the current economy , and the lack of drive this provides, not only are our views transformed but our vision changes as well. Biologically as we grow older the lenses of your eyes become thicker and less flexible, there are less photoreceptors and list continue on and on. We literally begin to have a duller experience of life. With this realization it is important to not hold a heavy head or heart. If you are like me and existential dread falls upon you with everything going on, I urge you to look for those that make life colourful.

During the great depression people found ways to continue to connect and when there was nothing to turn to, people turned to each other. Parties, gatherings , and any fun activities were not based in what one had or could acquire. In fact, there was a lack of everything. Find some good music and gather your friends, put down your devices and start conversations , and you will yourself become full of love. When we cannot see colour in the world around us, the laughter of those we love can be a light that illuminates the way of change in viewpoint. To share with people is the most important thing one can do. I promise once you find those that will be a comfort and safe space life become exciting again. Slowly but surely things start to get exciting. The jokes you make and reminders of people you love are all around you in the simplest forms. Life is exciting when you regain childlike wonder and let yourself be excited over the little things. It is in the little things that you will find yourself smiling. Whenever the seemingly crushing weight of existence is on you, just look around for you don’t know what your calming factor will be. For example, whenever I see plants of any kind I think of my mom, and how she loves them and to care for them. Don’t just observe the world in the grand scheme, look at those closest to you and they will be your saving grace.



This article was originally printed in Volume 24, issue 5 on January 9, 2025.