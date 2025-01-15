True celebration or clever marketing?

Common marketing tool, the power of nostalgia in pop culture: How hits of the past shape the present

In recent years, the past has become present in pop culture, with nostalgia pushing revived trends. Classic TV shows and movies are being rebooted, and fashion from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s is making a triumphant return. This fascination with what once was offers comfort and familiarity in an ever-changing world. However, it also prompts a deeper question: Is this resurgence of old trends a genuine celebration of culture, or is it simply a marketing tactic that capitalizes on our emotional attachments to yesteryear?

Today’s entertainment landscape is dominated by reboots, remakes, revivals and sequels, with iconic franchises like Star Wars, Ghostbusters and The Lion King revived to rekindle fans’ nostalgia. Television has followed suit, bringing back beloved shows such as Fuller House, Cobra Kai, iCarly and How I Met your Father (a modern reboot of How I Met your Mother) to capture the hearts of audiences longing for the comfort of the past. While these reimaginings introduce new generations to timeless classics and give loyal fans a chance to revisit old favourites, they also shed light on an industry increasingly reliant on previously established successes.

“In my opinion, they are coming back because of nostalgic reasons, then it is turned into profit because people love vintage things,” said Ghina Dandach, a first-year criminology student.

Beyond film and television, nostalgia is infiltrating fashion, music, and social media. Clothing stores are reviving 90s trends like baggy jeans, flannel shirts, and scrunchies. Music streaming platforms showcase renewed interest in retro playlists, with artists like Nirvana and Whitney Houston surging in popularity. Modern musicians like Dua Lipa and The Weeknd incorporate vintage sounds into contemporary hits. On TikTok, trends and challenges often reference past eras, with viral dances and throwback songs like Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” gaining millions of new streams.

Celebrities too have embraced nostalgia to connect with fans and solidify their brands. Sabrina Carpenter, channels a Polly Pocket aesthetic, blending bright, playful styles reminiscent of early 2000s pop culture. Similarly, Ariana Grande has recreated iconic looks from Clueless and Mean Girls in her music videos. Harry Styles has leaned into retro fashion, often sporting 70s-inspired flared pants and bold prints, creating a distinct image that both incorporates the past and feels fresh. Even Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) capitalizes on her fans’ nostalgia while reclaiming her earlier works.

The commodification of nostalgia is a clever marketing strategy, especially during uncertain times when people are drawn to what feels familiar and comforting. For businesses, nostalgia-driven content is a reliable way to generate attention and profits. This growing trend raises concerns about originality and the future of creative expression. When the entertainment industry relies heavily on recycled ideas, are we stifling innovation? By constantly looking back, are we failing to embrace the future?

“Nostalgic trends are popularized through social media by our generation,” said Bhindya Benoy, a second-year Health Management student. “I can see how companies would use this nostalgia to bring in more consumers and gain profit, but it is definitely something that was started by the people. Since most of us [at Laurier] were born in the 2000s we grew up on the music and fashion trends of that time and we really resonate with that and it’s kind of been brought back to life over the past few years.”

Nostalgia may offer a temporary escape; its commodification undeniably impacts creative industries. Perhaps it’s time to reflect on whether the celebration of nostalgia is more than just a marketing tool and what this means for the future of art, culture and entertainment.



This article was originally printed in Volume 24, issue 5 on January 9, 2025.