The great gold rush in Brantford

We asked Laurier’s Brantford campus, “What would you do if you won a pot of gold?”

‘Twas 6 a.m. on a frosty Brantford morning,

When Laurier students, without any warning,

Found shimmering pots of gold on their lawn,

As the winter sun peeked through the dawn.

From the Library to Grand River Hall, the news spread fast,

Each Golden Hawk now faced a task:

What to do with such sudden wealth?

(Besides posting it for Instagram health.)

“A house!” declared fourth- year social work student, Naomi Dunn, with glee.

No more landlords charging ridiculous fees!

While others dreamed bigger, their eyes sparkling bright,

“Why stop at Brantford? said Serena Anagbe, a fourth- year in digital media & journalism,

“Dubai’s calling tonight!”

Future lawyers saw their path cleared ahead,

“Law school tuition? Consider it dead!” says Mallika Badwal, a second-year law and society major.

Her path now clear, no student debt to wager.

And then came third-year digital media & journalism student, Sanya Oberoi with a cheeky grin,

“A private island—just me, the sun , and some gin!”

Some pragmatic souls,

like the Sputnik’s creative director, Thando Bhebhe, took a measured stance,

“Invest it all! Give compound interest a chance!”

But as morning classes drew ever near,

Our Golden Hawks came to see something clear:

The real treasure wasn’t gold, you see,

But the dreams it sparked of what could be.

So, what did they choose? Well, here’s the plot twist:

They decided to do a bit of all on the list.

Some for now, some saved for later,

Because every good Hawk is a smart operator.

And if you walk past campus on early mornings still,

Past Grand River Hall and up the hill,

You might catch our students, their eyes all aglow,

Still checking their lawns for gold, you know.

Based on actual student responses, though sadly, no real gold has been found … yet.

…or maybe the gold was the friends we made along the way.

This story was originally published in Volume 24, Issue 7 on March 6 2025