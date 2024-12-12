Pills vs peace: can we cope without?

In a modern world that acknowledges and respects mental health, do we rely too much on meds?

It’s true when Joy from Inside Out 2 said, “Maybe this is what happens when you grow up… you feel less joy” because as we age and become tied to endless responsibilities, life can often feel draining.

Most of the time, stress and anxiety feel inevitable, and the appeal of finding emotional balance in a pill form is undeniable. Medications for mental health, such as antidepressants or anti-anxiety pills, have provided lifeline support for many individuals. But the question remains: Are pills truly the answer to processing emotions, or are they simply a temporary band-aid over deeper issues?

For those caught in the endless doom scrolls of social media—particularly TikTok—you may have come across ashwagandha. This herbal medicine has gained attention for its ability to help with stress and navigate your mood.

One study, from National Institute of Health said, “ashwagandha significantly reduced anxiety levels, sleeplessness and fatigue, and serum cortisol (a stress hormone) level.”

But ashwagandha’s viral fame on TikTok wasn’t due to these scientifically supported benefits. Instead, it was driven by claims from “the doctors” of TikTok stating that ashwagandha can “numb your emotions,” leaving the user feeling nothing.

For many—including myself—this idea is appealing. Why handle complicated emotions when you can mute them? After all, isn’t life easier when you don’t have to confront complex feelings of self-doubt, anxiety, stress, depression and heartbreak?

While ashwagandha and similar remedies offer a temporary stop to pain and stress, they don’t provide the tools needed to understand the causes of emotional distress.

Emotions, even the most painful and unbearable onesplay an important role in how we process experiences, see the world around us and grow as individuals. These complicated feelings are not meant to be suppressed, but lessons to be embraced.

When we allow ourselves to feel deeply with our presence and emotions, we gain insights into our values, morals, desires, and vulnerabilities.

Pain, heartbreak, and stress may not be pleasant, but they remind us we are humans and people need to feel to heal.

These emotions inform us that not every day will be the same, some days will be horrible and others will be enjoyable.

We are capable of change.

This isn’t to say that medications like antidepressants or anti-anxiety pills don’t have their place —they absolutely do. For individuals dealing with mental health concerns stemming from various issues like trauma, relationships, family conflicts, depression and so on, these medications can be life-saving.

They offer guidance by allowing people to regain control over their lives.

However, the problem is that pills aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution and most often come with side effects like fatigue, emotional numbness, or dependency on the drug.

These medications are designed to regulate mood by altering brain chemistry, but for some, the experience isn’t just a relief from sadness—it’s a numbing of all emotions, including the most craved feeling of joy. These pills can temporarily pause the spiral of overthinking or negative thoughts, but they may also blackout the ability to fully engage with your life.

I am not saying to discard medications. Instead, these alternatives should be seen as tools to help regain your confidence and overall healthy habits and lifestyle.

They shouldn’t be seen as an escape from reality because just a temporary solution.



This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 4 on Thursday, December 5.