Luigi Mangione: What we know

Is he a murderer or a man who has sparked a critical conversation about the flaws in America’s insurance system?

At 7 a.m. on Dec. 4, Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old, assassinated Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Thompson was shot in the back and right calf outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel where he had attended an annual business meeting. Mangione, who fled on foot and then by an electric bike was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being recognized at nearby McDonald’s. This came after a $10,000 reward that was imposed on his name.

After the police investigation, it was found that Mangione had a 3D-printed gun, a manifesto and a notebook detailing his plans for the attack. Currently, Mangione’s charges account for second-degree murder, weapon possession and forgery in New York along with additional charges in Pennsylvania. Further, the manifesto also showed anger toward corporate America, especially the insurance industry, and called Thompson a “parasite.” Authorities think Mangione may have acted alone, but they haven’t found a clear reason for the attack yet. Currently, Mangione’s lawyer is questioning the evidence, including the ballistics and fingerprint matches.

As this case came to light, it became viral on social media, especially TikTok. Edits showcasing his life, the crime and public reactions have garnered widespread attention. Some of these edits — especially “thirst” edits — have been picked up by major outlets such as Fox News, sparking debates about the case’s deeper repercussions.

So, what is the Mangione case truly about? Some see him as a symbol of resistance against the flawed U.S. healthcare system while others view his actions as criminal. To better understand, it’s important to examine the broader narrative: America’s healthcare industry, particularly UnitedHealthcare and its relation to frustrated and financially burdened Americans.

UnitedHealthcare, the largest health insurer in America, brings in over $300 billion annually and employs around 400,000 people. UnitedHealthcare has faced countless criticism for a major scandal involving an AI system called NH Predict. Allegedly, this system was designed to process individual healthcare claims faster and cost-efficiently, however, it had a 90 per cent error rate, often wrongfully denying claims.

Despite these issues, ever since NH Predict launched in 2019, it boosted United Healthcare’s stock price, benefiting the 2021 CEO, Brian Thompson. What’s more, is that Thompson received millions in pay and even sold $15 million worth of stock at the beginning of 2024.

Mangione’s actions might have been motivated by a deep frustration with a system he saw as one-sided and for the most part, UnitedHealthcare was unfair to their customers. Americans, or those in countries without “free” healthcare, rely on these companies for help, only to be let down. I agree that no one should ever resort to violence to make a point, but at the same time, I can’t help but see this as a wake-up call for America and those involved in corporate greed. Insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare, profit off people’s suffering without any incentive to change is a major problem.

This case is even more interesting because Mangione came from a wealthy family that owns many businesses, including some in the healthcare industry. He was a valedictorian, went to an Ivy League university, was incredibly intelligent and by all accounts had a bright future ahead of him. He wasn’t some “nobody” who decided to act out of insanity. Further, the media can’t frame him as they do with similar cases, claim he is a: Poor person, lost his mind, trauma growing up, killed someone and nothing to lose.

My stance on this case is complicated. I don’t support taking one’s life, as there are other ways to address injustice. However, this world is so disordered that people won’t see the problem unless someone speaks out against it — usually through the law — or something drastic happens in broad daylight. Part of me supports Mangione against the injustice that has left Americans with rage, but another part doesn’t necessarily support murder as an answer. But then again, validating murder varies from case to case.

Moreover, I seem to have come across a debate on social media regarding the fact that Thompson had kids and a wife. However, so do the countless Americans who chose UnitedHealthcare as their insurer. What about them? What about the families that paid hundreds of dollars to save their loved ones and then looked to their insurance company for help and were rejected because of a failed AI system? What about those who are now suffering with more financial burdens? Thompson’s family is not the only one suffering — if anything, more Americans are grieving under UnitedHealthcare and their AI system. If corporations weren’t fueled by greed, the outcome might have been different.

The anger Mangione expressed toward Thompson wasn’t just personal — it reflects the anger of many Americans who feel neglected and betrayed by the system — that they pay for — that’s meant to protect them.



