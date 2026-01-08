Laurier sports: Flag football 

A team of infinite inclusion and support

A tight-knit team on the Brantford campus, the women’s flag football team is just that. A good sport with a great atmosphere for people to learn and enjoy playing.

Ben Sachs, head coach and third-year criminology said, “The girls’ team, I mean, it’s phenomenal. They’re all lovely to each other, they all encourage each other all the time. I tried to build a pretty open and inclusive environment , so it’s definitely an adjustment for them. But they’ve all taken it in the stride and done well with it.”



Members of the team are at varying skill levels when the season begins, but with all of the resources and open communication on the team, it is easy to learn and adapt. Starting a sport that an athlete has little experience to no experience in can be daunting, but not for a team like this. Some first-hand accounts support this idea as well, as seasoned players explained what their first moments on the team were like.



“The first time I went … these girls, I had never met before, would just come up to me, introduce themselves, show me how to do certain things, like, how to run a route, or even introduce me to, some of the coaches, so the players and coaches, just right off the bat, were so welcoming, and that’s what also made me just want to continue,” Chloe Hung, quarterback and fourth-year UX student, said.



“I played like the smallest bit of flag, and I figured it’s kind of a sport where, you don’t really need to be super, super good at it, because everyone is, at similar skill level since it’s not a super popular sport, for, like women to play. I was like, oh, this can be picked up pretty fast, and then I just started liking it. It’s been really fun. It’s actually given me lots of opportunities. I’ve met lots of like, most of my close friends through the sports,” Michela Serravalle, wide receiver and fourth-year UX student, said.



Experiences like these are what make a team work. The flag football team is putting in the work and training to compete in a 5v5 flag football tournament this winter term in April 2026. With practices twice a week and classes, these student athletes are doing the best they can to make themselves, their team and Laurier proud.