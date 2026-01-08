Laurier Brantford extramural teams kickoff seasons

Another term has now come and gone and the Fall 2025 edition of Laurier Brantford sports was nothing short of eventful.

Our extramural volleyball, hockey and basketball teams all opened their seasons in November and had strong performances at their opening tournaments.

Here were the results for our teams:

Coed volleyball:

Game 1 vs. DC-OT2: 22-25, 24-25 (0-2 L)

Game 2 vs. Humber: 25-15, 17-25, 15-14 (2-1 W)

Game 3 vs. Mohawk: 25-14, 24-25, 15-9 (2-1 W)

Game 4 vs. DC-OT1: 11-25, 19-25 (0-2 L)

Consolation Finals vs. Humber: 18-25, 21-25 (0-2 L)

Athlete of the Week: Colby Ayres

Extramural men’s ice hockey:

Game 1 vs. Humber: 3-0 L

Game 2 vs. Centennial: 10-0 W

‘B’ Semi-Final vs. Durham: 7-4 W

‘B’ Final vs. La Cite: 1-0 L

Athlete of the Week: Ethan Liu

Extramural women’s ice hockey:

Game 1 vs. Lakehead Orillia: 5-0 L

Game 2 vs. La Cite: 5-0 L

‘B’ Semi-Final vs. Fanshawe: 3-0 L

Athlete of the Week: Ashley Judson

Men’s basketball:

Game 1 vs. George Brown: 39-34 W

Game 2 vs. King’s UC: 57-51 W

Game 3 vs. Sheridan: 48-52 L

Game 4, Semi-Finals vs. Humber: 35-45 L

Athlete of the Week: May Moneey

It was a strong opening for our teams who pick up their seasons right where they left off after the holiday break. Our men’s basketball team heads to UTM on Friday January 16, 2026, our hockey teams head to Fanshawe on Thursday January 22, 2026, and our volleyball team heads to Mohawk on Thursday January 29, 2026.

Best of luck in your next tournaments, Golden Hawks!