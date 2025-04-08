Community space opens downtown

zBTFD is hosting a grand opening to introduce the new community space and record store on Colborne Street

zBTFD Records is having their grand opening on Mar. 8 by hosting a party featuring talent By Divine Right and Cellar Dwellers. The event will be a free event with free food, drinks, and giveaways for attendees.

Students who want to visit the store can attend the grand opening or visit during store hours. The space is open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and 12 p.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday. The store is currently open for visitors prior to the grand opening and is always welcoming newcomers to check the space out.

The shops’ location at 436 Colborne St. is being used as a record store and community space. It is also hosting zBTFD records, an independent, artist-driven record label focusing on local artists across southern Ontario.

The community space will feature events, open mic nights and workshops designed using feedback from the Brantford community. Workshops can be a wide range of activities and are determined by residents and what they want to see in the new space. Residents can recommend workshops using the ideas book present in the shop and through social media.

The first event will be the grand opening which will take place on Mar. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. and will be a matinee event. The event will feature two bands which will be announced on the company’s Instagram account @zBTFD.

While zBTFD has existed for much longer, the company only began its physical location this year. Before then, zBTFD was run online with the collaboration of Brantford Apparel. Amanda Mersereau, the shop owner, opened a wholesale print and embroidery business in 2020 which won gold for best printer in the Brantford Community Votes and a Business Excellence award for community builder in 2023.

During their online presence, the company ran a campaign called T-shirt Tuesday which now is labelled DripLabs. This campaign features different local artists that partner with zBTFD to have wholesale merch created for them. The artists are featured on the website and printed and receive $10 commission per unit sold. This campaign helps local artists get their names known while receiving profit to sustain their dream.

Mersereau says a goal is to bridge the gap between students and the arts and culture scene of Brantford. “I feel like there is a separation, but there doesn’t need to be. So why don’t you come by, introduce yourself? We’d love to meet you,” Mersereau said.

The new space also houses the ‘Unite Against Hate’ campaign, an anti-racism organization. The space offers a social justice library of books related to anti racism to educate yourself.

