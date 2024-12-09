And with that: the 2024 season comes to an end…Goodnight

A year’s worth of Laurier Brantford student journalism

As this year draws to a close, Wilfrid Laurier’s Brantford campus community reflects on a whirlwind of events, memories and milestones that have marked 2024.

January kickstarted the year with a burst of ambition as students across campus set meaningful New Year’s resolutions, aiming to become the best versions of themselves in a sustainable way. Driven by a commitment to ethical practices, the Laurier Brantford community rallied for causes close to their hearts, leading conversations about ethical consumerism and initiating boycotts of brands like Starbucks in solidarity with Gaza. The semester opened with a renewed sense of purpose and an awareness of the power of individual choices.

“Our resolutions weren’t just about self-improvement,” says Gamaleldin Aboulfotouh, a second-year student in Laurier’s Business Technology Management program. “They were about making sustainable choices that would have a lasting impact. Whether it was boycotting brands or reducing waste on campus, we wanted to do better—not just for ourselves but for our community and the world.”

February brought a touch of romance to the Laurier Brantford campus as students embraced the season of love with enthusiasm. Talks of speed dating sparked excitement, offering a fun and interactive way to meet new people and forge connections. Classic rom-coms added to the charm, with screenings and discussions rekindling appreciation for timeless tales of love and laughter.

The Bollywood classic Maine Pyar Kiya also became a topic of conversation. Its iconic line where Prem says, “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam… no sorry, no thank you” which translates to, “There’s one rule in friendship, madam… no sorry, no thank you”), captured the spirit of authentic relationships. The film’s message about friendship blossoming into love struck a chord with students and highlighted the importance of trust and mutual respect during the month’s celebrations.

Beyond the lighthearted fun, students focused on celebrating love in its many forms, including friendships and self-love and care. Campus spaces were alive with events and conversations encouraging inclusivity and connection. Valentine’s Day was not just about romantic relationships but also about appreciating the bonds that bring joy and meaning to life. Whether attending events or simply sharing moments with friends, students embraced February as a time to connect and reflect on the power of love.

In March, Wilfrid Laurier welcomed Dr. Jane Goodall to campus, prompting reflection on conservation and the roles society plays in protecting our planet. March brought a moment for introspection, as former Editor-in-Chief, Umaymah Suhail examined pride in being Canadian and the responsibilities that identity carries.

April saw students celebrating their individuality and embracing diverse backgrounds. The Brantford campus community enjoyed stories of studying abroad, with those at Sussex University in the UK sharing their unique experiences. This month was a time for embracing new perspectives and creating non-judgemental open dialogues.

As the summer arrived, campus life took a pause, and students enjoyed a well-deserved break from May until September. Then, in September, Laurier’s Brantford campus welcomed its new Golden Hawks during Orientation Week, transforming the streets of Brantford with the vibrant colours of the house councils and the energy of new beginnings.

However, for many first-years, the transition to university came with big changes. Owen McKinnon, a first-year UX Design student, said, “The jump from high school to university was a change. My 20-minute walk to school turned into an hour-long drive. Like most first-years, I wondered if I’d find where I belonged and connect with those around me. But after O-Week, I found a great group of friends and started to feel much more comfortable. I feel like I’m a real part of Laurier, connected to the people and campus around me.”

October brought spooky vibes and cultural celebrations to the Laurier Brantford campus. A local production of The Rocky Horror Show entertained the community with music and humour, while students shared laughs about awkward dating stories. Halloween festivities added a playful touch, with costumes, decorations, and themed events bringing lighthearted fun.

This year, Halloween coincided with Diwali, the Festival of Lights, creating a unique blend of traditions. Diwali is the celebration of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, bringing together family, joy and a sense of renewal. Diwali’s diyas and sweets paired beautifully with Halloween’s jack-o’-lanterns and candy, showcasing the diversity of the Laurier community. In a Workplace Diversity class, Professor Erin Hodson wrote, “Happy Halloween” and “Happy Diwali” on the whiteboard. Although she doesn’t celebrate Diwali herself, she chose to write “Happy Diwali” in larger letters at the top, saying that “it is important to celebrate the festivals that are not always recognized because they are important.” Hodson’s gesture embraced the cultural fusion of the day and highlighted the significance of both celebrations.

In November, the community came together for Remembrance Day, honouring those who fought for our country and our freedoms. Students came together to reflect, while also diving into East Asian cuisine, exploring local eateries and discovering hidden culinary gems to share with fellow foodies.

For Leen Alhamwi, a first-year Criminology student originally from Syria, Remembrance Day held deep personal significance. Having come to Canada as a refugee, Alhamwi’s journey has strengthened her connection to her new home. “It’s a day to think about all the lives that were changed by conflict, including my own,” she shared. Coming from Syria—a country shaped by both strife and resilience—she reflected on her life there and the family and friends she left behind. Despite the hardships of her past, Alhamwi has found comfort and hope in Canada, a place she now calls her second home. “Canada has given me opportunities I never thought possible,” she says. “I’m grateful every day to be here, to be able to study and pursue my dreams!”

Finally, as December rolls in, the Laurier Brantford community finds itself in a reflective mood. Students, staff, and faculty are looking back on a year filled with growth, challenges and camaraderie, grateful for the experiences and friendships that have defined 2024. From the excitement of orientation week to the thought-provoking events of the fall semester, the campus has been alive with moments of learning, connection, and celebration.

As the holidays approach, the Laurier community continues to grow in its understanding and embrace of inclusivity. Recognizing the diversity of celebrations that take place during this season, there has been a concerted effort to use more inclusive language, ensuring everyone feels welcomed and represented. The holiday season, after all, is not just about Christmas—it’s a time filled with surprises and traditions celebrated around the world. Whether it’s Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or New Year’s festivities, Laurier’s focus on fostering a multicultural environment shines through in December.

With reflections on the past and aspirations for the future, December is more than just the end of the calendar…it’s a moment to pause, appreciate and prepare for the next chapter.

Here’s to the journey we’ve shared, and to an even brighter year ahead for 2025.



This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 4 on Thursday, December 5.