Alicia and Rachel’s 2025 must reads

With so many books being released this year, we believe these two deserve a spot on your bookshelf

As the calendar turns and we step into 2025, we are met with a new year full of surprises and no shortage of excitement. The dawn of a new year also means more opportunities to read new and enticing books. The new year brings the promise of thrilling new releases from our favourite authors. Two new books that we are most excited to read this year are Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros and Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins. We highly suggest getting these new releases hot off the press and starting off the new year right!

The first book, Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, is being released on Jan. 21. Onyx Storm is the third book in the TikTok famous series Fourth Wing. This series is a thrilling and emotional fantasy trilogy that combines adventure, romance and complex world-building. This series follows the main character, Violet Sorrengail, who is forced to join the academy of military dragon riders. Although Violet feels out of place amongst these brute riders, she is able to form deep relationships and feelings of comradery with her fellow students. Throughout this series, Violet wrestles with her fears and personal identity, all while navigating an unforgiving and dangerous world where loyalty, love and trust are constantly tested. This is a five-star series with endless twists and turns. I highly suggest pre-ordering Rebecca Yarros’ new release, Onyx Storm!

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins is going to be the fifth book in the Hunger Games series. It is planned to be released on March 18 and I am so excited to continue to read more about this universe. The novel takes place 24 years before the first book and follows the story of Haymitch Abernathy’s experience in the 50th annual Hunger Games. This series has done a tremendous job in capturing how the main characters feel during these suspenseful moments, starting with Katniss Everdeen, followed by President Snow, and now Haymitch, also known as Katniss’s mentor. This perspective is one I needed without knowing I did and I can not wait to dive right back in. If you enjoyed the books and movies growing up as much as I did I am sure you are just as excited as me to read this in the new year.

Now that it is a new year you get to make a new goal of how many books you want to read, we just hope these two will make your list! Both Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros and Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins offer a moment to step out of reality and enter the worlds of the unknown. This year brings many new releases and adventures so why not add these two to the list? Happy reading and here’s to a year of unforgettable stories!



This article was originally printed in Volume 24, issue 5 on January 9, 2025.