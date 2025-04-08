A Comet’s Tale: Observations

The story of a martian on a mission from mars continues. First, she will have to adjust to the ways of humans

Iris followed Eileen into the crowded market. Eileen needed more gardening supplies, and more food. It was odd, the way humans had to venture so far from their homes to get what they needed. She was used to the Elders handing out rations in the bunkers, it wasn’t like they could’ve gone anywhere to shop anyways.

It was her first time being in the city and her first time being among other humans. Iris tried to stay close to the older woman, but there were people all around them moving in every direction. She felt squished, and itchy. Humans were so clammy, and the young ones were so sticky. As they slid past, some of it wiped off on her and it made her skin crawl. She was glad her human form didn’t sweat.

Her other senses were also being attacked. There were so many scents swirling in the air: fruit, candy, perfumes. Iris liked the floral scents of Eileen’s garden, she still spent much of her time out there, but here it was all too much and the stronger scents were so sour she could taste them. Her ears were also aching, so many sounds were washing over her. Children yelling, people bargaining, laughter and conversations. On Mars it was never this loud; if an Elder was speaking no one else was, the rest of the time everyone in the bunker spoke in hushed whispers. Even Eileen’s house was quiet. This was too much for her. How would they ever get humans to be quiet once they invaded?

“Are you okay?” A man asked her, and Iris realized she had lost Eileen. Iris had stopped in the middle of the crowd. A river of people still flowing around her, except for this man. His head was shaved and she had to do a double take; for a moment she could almost see Martian tattoos adorning his scalp, but she was just missing home.

“Yes…yes. Thank you.” Iris stuttered, trying to calm herself. The man studied her for a minute, and she shifted uncomfortably. She was sure her facade would crumble if someone looked too closely.

“Be careful,” he finally spoke again, “It’s easy to let the city consume you.” With that the man walked away, casting one last glance at her. The way the sun hit his eyes made her believe she saw a glimpse of crimson in them.

As she watched the man leave, she spotted Eileen at a booth buying what she later learned were fish. Iris moved towards her, slipping through the crowd while trying to avoid touching them. Before she could reach Eileen, she saw the older woman stumble and catch herself on the table, holding her head with her other hand. Once Eileen noticed her, she righted herself like everything was fine.

Iris carried Eileen’s other bags and watched her the rest of the time. Iris had had enough of the city for a while, she hoped the Elders would understand.

This story was originally published in Volume 24, Issue 7 on March 6 2025

