WLUSP 2026-27 Election Candidates’ Platforms

President

Vlad Latis

My philosophy is that a president should be the one ensuring that a company fulfills its goals while creating the best environment for its stakeholders. WLUSP exists for the Laurier community, and if elected president, I want to ensure that we are able to continue providing both opportunities for student growth and the fundamental service of being a catalyst for student voices. A key issue I aim to address is outreach and involvement, as it is not enough to just provide students with opportunities; those opportunities must be known about and accessible. Part of this is ensuring that we are not just ‘ticking boxes’ so to speak by simply being on campus, but by making sure all publications are involved with the student body in a meaningful way. I understand that it is hard to make extreme change in just one year, so part of my goal is also building the basis for future leaders to act on and setting up long-term company success.

Internally, I want to encourage open communication and support systems both between publications and within them. I want to make sure that everyone involved at WLUSP knows there is someone they can turn to for help, be that an editor turning to me or a volunteer turning to their editor. This is imperative for the individual success of everyone involved with WLUSP, which in turn will reflect back on the company as a whole. I want to make sure I am always there to lead.

Board of Directors

Emma Li

My goal in running for the WLUSP Board of Directors is to increase the visibility of student media at Laurier, particularly amongst first year students. WLUSP plays an important role in informing students and fostering community, yet many are unaware of its publications or the opportunities that it offers.

As a current first year student who joined WLUSP as a volunteer in my first semester, I see the gap between student media and incoming students first-hand. This perspective gives me the unique position to help bridge the disconnect. As director, I would support initiatives that strengthen outreach, collaboration, with a goal of further cementing WLUSP’s position as an integral part of the Laurier community.

I am committed to contributing thoughtfully to Board discussions, supporting leadership, and helping ensure that WLUSP stays accessible and relevant for current and future students.

Gabriel Loperena Tovar

I aim to fan the flame of community within the WLUSP organization and the many publications under the organization. As a show host for Radio Laurier and a contributor to The Cord, I feel as though my perspective, as well as my voice within the board of directors would be one of value, especially as a first-year university arts student and KW local.

As a first-year university student, it is also imperative to me that the actions and choices of the WLUSP organization align with the voice and beliefs of the general student body, or at the very least the student body that interacts with the student publications that fall under the WLUSP organization. If the student body is accurately represented it allows us to further cultivate a community centered around the art being published by WLUSP, and in turn strengthen the student voice.

Matteo Beckles

As a member of Wilfrid Laurier University Student Publications for three years to date, I believe that there are many improvements that the organization could afford to see. Namely, improvements in the collaboration between the organizations that compose WLUSP, as well as the clarity with which WLUSP communicates and presents itself both internally and towards the public. I’ve observed first-hand how cross-organizational initiatives (like between Radio Laurier and The Cord, for example) can sometimes flounder due to a lack of active coordination from team to team. Protocols should be outlined and implemented to ensure that there are clear guidelines to allow WLUSP to operate as a multi-faceted, well-oiled machine. There must also be measures taken to greatly improve promotion to a student body that currently lacks awareness of/interest in WLUSP, and to communicate more actively and with greater clarity to members within the organization.



Karissa Reilly

My name is Karissa Reilly and I currently work with Radio Laurier as the Production manager, under WLUSP. First and foremost, I pride myself on my positive attitude. I intend to approach this role with enthusiasm, maintaining an accepting and positive environment throughout the WLUSP student organization. As a student director, I will work diligently to create a stronger and more connected WLUSP, employing enhanced communication and collaboration across all publications. Raising awareness and representation within WLUSP is a key priority of mine. I would like to emphasize the significance of publications within WLUSP as not only individual organizations, but collections of student voices. As such, I encourage more collaboration between publications to not only improve the quality of work but also to foster an environment in which publications maintain support for one another and the greater community within the organization and across campuses.