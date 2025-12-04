Varsity cross-country team wraps up 2025 season

It was a season to remember for Laurier Brantford’s varsity cross-country team, who officially wrapped up their season on Saturday, November 8th at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Cross-Country National Championships.

Rookie runner Ryan Johnston was the Golden Hawks’ lone representative at Nationals, which was hosted by Holland College in Charlottetown, P.E.I., this year.

Johnston earned her way there with a strong sixth place performance at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Provincial Championships in October, earning her title as one of OCAA’s Rookie of the Year and a spot on the OCAA All-Ontario First-Team.

At the CCAA Nationals, Johnston ended her season on a high note, finishing 21st out of 114 runners.

The rest of our runners who wrapped up their seasons at the OCAA Provincials had successful years as well, with their finishing times and placements as follows:

Starting off with the men’s side, it was once again Kirby Blackman leading the way with a time of 28:46 on the 8K course, netting him a 27th overall finish. David Uzosike capped off a strong rookie season with a 44th place finish and a time of 31:31, his best time of the season; with Todd Pearson following in 53rd place with a time of 34:56.

On the women’s side, Mya Baxter finished in 31st place with her best time of the year, finishing the 6k race with a time of 28:53; and following her was Dhruti Yadav, finishing in 52nd place with a time of 38:44.

All in all, it was a season to be proud of. Thanks to all of the runners and staff who helped make this season unforgettable and a farewell to all of the graduating team members.