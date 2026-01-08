Students divided on whether Laurier tuition matches their university experience

A new poll conducted by The Sputnik, Radio Laurier and The Cord found that Laurier students remain split on whether the value of their tuition aligns with the quality of their academic and campus experience. While some say the investment feels fair, many report growing frustration, unclear fees and rising financial stress.

When asked to rate the value of their tuition overall, responses ranged widely, with scores from one to five on a five-point scale. Most ratings clustered in the middle, suggesting uncertainty rather than strong satisfaction. One student said they were “a little disappointed because the money I’m paying is still a substantial amount and there is a lack of university experience here,” adding that the Brantford campus needs more attention and funding.

Academic experiences were rated more positively, with most students giving fours. Still, some pointed to inconsistency: “There is an inconsistency between professors and a great difference between quality from one to the next, making it unpredictable,” said one student.

Non-academic services like clubs, events, athletics and support services received lower scores. Several students expressed concern about paying into services they rarely use. “There are many little fees we have to pay that one might not even use during their time at Laurier,” one response read. Another student described certain charges, including virtual course fees for mandatory online classes, as “absurd and money grabs.”

Financial pressure was also clear across responses. Six out of seven students said their tuition either increases their financial stress or leaves them unsure. Tuition is paid in a range of ways, including parents or guardians, OSAP, or a mix of personal and family contributions. One student described their situation as manageable due to scholarships and living at home, while others pointed to major affordability concerns. “Expensive along with the price of housing nearby,” one student wrote. Another simply said, “Cryptic and hidden fees.”

Students were also divided on whether Laurier’s tuition is fair compared to other Ontario universities. A number said they did not know enough to compare, while some believed the cost was fair and others firmly disagreed. One student argued that “Laurier’s push for online classes should mean less tuition.”

Among those who felt their tuition offered good value, one student said, “I feel like my tuition has made it possible for me to even be enjoying the school the way I have been.” Others were less optimistic, highlighting a disconnect between price and experience. “The services that we pay for as students are mediocre for the amount of money we are forced to pay into them,” one student said. Another added, “If Laurier wants to charge higher than the Ontario average, we should have more flexible class options and more support for hybrid models than we do.”

Although each experience differed, the overall responses show a campus still trying to balance cost with expectations. Many students feel they are paying more than they are receiving, while others remain cautiously hopeful about improvements.

With tuition remaining a significant part of the student experience, Laurier’s challenge is not only to deliver strong academics, but to ensure the services surrounding them feel transparent, accessible and worth the investment.