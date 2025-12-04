Laurier Brantford intramurals: a variety of sports to be played

A great way to get a little exercise and have fun with friends

You don’t have to be a professional athlete to play sports in Brantford. The word is intramural sports. These events take place at the YMCA and are quite inexpensive for students to participate in: starting from $255.86 per team or $55.37 per free agent. Intramural sports are held on Mondays from 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. local time.



While the way that intramurals have been run has changed a little over the years, they are still inclusive and open for all Laurier students to join in; whether it’s with friends, as a team, or as an individual, wanting the chance to meet new people. There are “a variety of sports, it’s nice to have sports play one week and then have something else to play another week or you can take on a challenge or something that may not be in your strengths and be able to play it,” Hadee Jehangeer, intramural participant and fifth year User Experience design major said.



How this works: at the beginning of the semester, students fill out a form either with friends or as an individual. There is then a schedule created and games to play. Each week there is a new and exciting sport to play. Everything from volleyball and basketball to soccer and floor hockey, even dodgeball and European handball.



As for the sports next semester, McKayla Fergusson, the Laurier Athletics and Recreation program student leader, said, “We want to broaden our horizons with it and have something that, every student on this campus is going to have something that they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, I really love that sport. I didn’t think that would be something that I could do here,’”. As well as keeping some of the same sports that Laurier Athletics and Recreation program has always had.



There is quite a bit of work that goes into planning these events for Laurier Brantford students. Register early and enjoy playing a variety of sports with friends. Over the last few years, it has been evident that students enjoy participating in these sports with a consistent number of students regularly participating. It’s competition without being overly serious. A real mix of fun and competitive, serious and carefree. “I think it’s a really fun time. It’s relatively low committed and it’s just nice to be out there and participate and have something to do,” Jehangeer said.