Hits, misses and must reads

A year in review, the best reads of 2024

What makes a book a five-star read? We believe that a five-star read is one where the author makes you feel like you know them. Where their writing style allows you to detach yourself from reality and enter a whole new universe. Where each and every word makes you feel something bigger than yourself. As the year comes to an end, both of us want to share our favourite five-star reads because maybe they will make you feel the same way. As a reader, this feeling is incomparable.

Where the Crawdads Singby Delia Owens is an amazing novel to pick up if you love sitting on the edge of your bed, wondering what is going to happen next. The writing style that the author uses is not like most published novels these days, it feels as though you are reading a classic from the past. The novel is set in a small town called Barkley Cove and follows the perspective of Kya Clark, also known as the “Marsh Girl”. Growing up, Kya was isolated from the rest of the town until she found herself drawn to two young men. Kya opens up to them, but shortly after one is found dead and she is the main suspect. The case unfolds throughout the novel, with chapters jumping between the past and present. Did Kya murder a man she loved, or is the town blaming her because of the way she grew up?

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas has quickly become one of the highest rated romance-fantasy series. Popular on TikTok and loved throughout the book community, this series is a must have five-star read for any book lover. The series follows a female main character named Feyre Archeron navigating a world on the brink of war. Tension between the human species and the fae species is at an all-time high and in order for Feyre to save the humans from the fae, she must learn to live among the beasts. While living in this magical realm, Feyre is challenged with world-building, life-altering events. Feyre finds love in an unsuspecting place and learns the feeling of true betrayal. This series is full of twists, turns and unexpected endings. It has the perfect mix of light-hearted and intense moments. A Court of Thorns and Roses is guaranteed to leave your jaw on the floor by the end of every book and is also a great series for readers who are starting their journey with fantasy books..

As we wrap up this year, we reflected on the books that we have read and were able to bring to you two incredible picks. However, picking just one five-star read from this year was difficult because there are so many phenomenal books out there to read. The two picks we brought to you are by far our favourites as we wrap up the 2024.If you want to bring in the new year the right way, you should definitely add our picks to your to be read (TBR)list.



This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 4 on Thursday, December 5.