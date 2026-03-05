Extramural Teams kick off winter term

Another term is well underway, Golden Hawks, and our extramural teams have been quite busy since the start the new year.

Our extramural basketball, hockey and volleyball teams opened their new term schedule in January 2026 in hopes of continuing their strong play from the fall.

Let’s see how our teams faired as the new year began:

Men’s basketball @ UTM:

Game 1: 44-32 W vs. Cambrian

Game 2: 25-44 L vs. King’s College

Game 3 (Quarterfinals): 42-58 L vs. Humber

Athlete of the Week: Pearce Taffe-Blanford

Men’s ice hockey @ Fanshawe:

3-2 W (SO) vs. Ontario Tech

4-2 L vs. Seneca

3-1 W vs. St. Clair

Athlete of the Week: Tyler Warnez

Women’s ice hockey @ Fanshawe:

8-1 L vs. Fanshawe

4-0 L vs. Seneca

5-1 L vs. Seneca

Athlete of the Week: Hailee Solyk

Coed volleyball @ Mohawk:

Game 1: L vs. Mohawk

Game 2: W vs. Sheridan Davis

Game 3: 2-set W vs. Seneca

Semi-Finals: 2-set W vs. Humber

Finals: 3-set L vs. Mohawk

Athletes of the Week: Ethan Paule & Therese Ristow

It was an eventful start for our extramural teams who have some time off to relax and get set for their next tournaments of the 2025-26 season, with our men’s basketball team hosting their next tournament on Friday, March 13 at our very own Laurier Brantford YMCA, our men’s and women’s hockey teams hosting the RECCup Regionals at Brantford’s Wayne Gretzky Centre on Friday, Feb. 27, and our coed volleyball team heading to Seneca on Friday, March 6.

Best of luck in your next tournaments, Golden Hawks!