Books for the holiday season

Tis’ the season to curl up with a good book

December has arrived, which means the term is coming to an end and winter break is starting. Here are three books that are a must to pick up and read this break.

The first book is The Christmas Fix by Lucy Score and it will have you feeling all the holiday vibes. The book follows Noah, the manager of the city and single dad to his daughter. After the town is hit with a natural disaster, Noah rushes to fix the follow-out and is worried about telling the town there won’t be a Christmas festival this year. With all this going on, the last thing Noah needed was a hot shot reality TV star Catalina King showing up with all her glam and money. The town doesn’t need the trouble that rolls in with Cat, but the town does need the budget to be put back together. Cat is excited and wants to help the town and her friends even if that means going toe to toe with Noah Yates.

The second book is In the Event of Love by Courtney Kae, and it will have you swooning and wanting more from this couple. This book follows Morgan who has a bad run-in with the tabloids and finds her event planning business will need to go on hold over the holidays. Morgan finds herself going home to Fern Falls or as she likes to call it, town of heartbreak. All Morgan remembers is the kiss between her and her best friend turned crush Rachel like it was yesterday. As fate would have it Morgan is not home for long before she finds herself running into Racheal. A lot has changed since Morgan has been home specifically Racheal as she has turned into this hot lumberjane from working on the family tree farm. While home, Morgan quickly realizes that Rachel’s family business is the only thing keeping the small town from corporations eating it alive. Can Morgan put her event planning skills to the test and help Racheal save the family business and town from corporate greed? Can they do it without falling for each other?

The third book is You Can Hide by Rebecca Zanetti and this thriller will have you chilled to the bone. The book follows FBI Special Agent, Laurel Snow as she navigates her complicated life. Snow she finds out she has a sociopathic half-sister who she believes is tied to her father’s disappearance. As if things weren’t complicated enough, Laurel’s half-sister Abigail comes to her saying that she is a target and someone is trying to kill her. Laurel’s first instinct is to protect her half-sister but what is she supposed to do when bodies keep showing up in the Sauk River and everything leads back to Abigail. Laurel decides to team up with Wildlife Captain Huck, the man finding and bringing in the bodies to take this killer down even if it might cost her life.

All three of these books will have you struggling to put them down and are absolute must-reads over the winter break.



This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 4 on Thursday, December 5.