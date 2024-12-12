America: the land of the “free”

Recent results of the USA election show how the USA has failed its people

As we all know with the buzz of the results of the election in the USA, Donald Trump has yet again been put in office. Disappointing but perhaps not surprising, this outcome is one that many probably assumed would happen but held hopes high that it would not. Trump’s presidency can be seen as a marker of failed ideals. Many of those that voted for him lack education, and do not know what his policies entail. Moreover, as a baseline, he is a convicted felon, who sees nothing wrong with his actions, and he is now running the country.

Alongside this comes the speak of Project 2025, a legislation being passed that will impede and even take away the rights of many Americans. People’s bodily autonomy being stripped from them, the need to hide political affiliations, fear of being known as who you truly are and the fear of going out on the street is now felt even deeper. LGBTQ+ folks, women, people of colour and youth are all directly impacted and not only their safety, but their lives are now at risk. Some people do not understand how unsafe of a country the USA has truly become with this man’s victory.

Many of us have probably heard of Nick Fuentes, a man who went viral for saying “Hi I’m your republican congressman. It’s your body, my choice! Men win again. There will never, ever be a female president… glass ceiling? Dude it’s a ceiling made of bricks. You will never break it.”America has failed women. It is not about democracy and keeping people free, it is a battle between people who are afraid of others thriving. It is about the control of citizens, who are over half the population. Women are now objectified more than ever. The government is going to limit their ability to access health care with regard to reproductive functions. Doctors, women, and anyone aiding in a person with a uterus in a time of crisis with reproductive issues can now be jailed.

People of the LGBTQ+ community and people of colour now have to hide more than ever, as their right to marriage may be taken away, and their right to exist is being put at risk. America, the land of the free, is actively supressing the people who help build the country. The people who make up much of the population.

With this lack of hope, I do wish to present you with this: history repeating itself does still mean that freedom will continue to be fought for. People are tired and rage is building and as much as hiding is necessary, work will be done is the shadows of people’s oppression, and eventually an outburst will occur that inspires the youth and those who wish to stand in solidarity with their fellow humans. There is power with love and there is fury with rage, hold hope and we can be part of freedom.



This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 4 on Thursday, December 5.