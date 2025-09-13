Jahnavi Jagdeo – Please note that the following story has been submitted anonymously, with names and details changed for privacy.

So, I went on a date with this guy I met through a mutual friend. He seemed chill, super funny over text, and kept saying he knew this “lifechanging Mexican place” that was kind of a hidden gem. I was like okay, let’s go.

We get there and everything is fine at first. The place is actually cute and cozy.

We order drinks, the conversation is flowing, and then our waitress walks over and immediately freezes when she sees him. Like literally pauses mid-sentence and just stares at him.

I’m like okay, maybe they know each other. No big deal. Except then she turns to me and goes, “You’re on a date with him??”

Turns out it was his ex-girlfriend, and not like an ex from five years ago, oh no, they broke up two weeks ago and she still works there. He never mentioned this.

She starts loudly going off about how he never even took her to a restaurant, how he ghosted her, and then he has the audacity to say, “Let’s not make a scene.” Like sir…she is not making the scene. You are.

I sat there frozen with my breadstick while these two fought over the table. He tried to laugh it off afterward and said, “It’s just drama, don’t worry about it.” I left cash for my drink and walked straight out.

I don’t even like Mexican food anymore.

Part of me would’ve been sitting there waiting for John Quiñones to pop out like, “What would YOU do?” Because no way this is real life. I’d be scanning the margarita menu and the ceiling tiles looking for hidden cameras.

Like … he really brought you to his ex’s job and thought it was going to be a chill night?

And her saying “You’re on a date with him?” — girl, I would’ve linked arms with her and said “not anymore!” and skipped straight out the door. Honestly, you made the right call leaving.

If there’s one thing you didn’t sign up for, it’s being the third wheel in someone else’s breakup sequel … even if the queso is “lifechanging.”

Photo contributor: Olga Steblyk