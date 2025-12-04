Why mental health days should count as valid school absences

The debate around whether mental health days should be considered as valid school absences is becoming more urgent every year. With increasing academic pressure, competitive environments and personal stressors, students are navigating far more than what appears on their timetable. After speaking with both students and teachers, one thing becomes clear: mental health days aren’t a luxury, they’re a necessity.

Many teachers acknowledge this reality, even if policies haven’t fully caught up. One teacher I spoke to described the support systems in place at their institution: “Many times we’ve seen students suffer and struggle because of mental well-being. We always suggest taking small breaks whenever possible. Missing a class isn’t the end of the world; your mental health matters just as much. If students require days off, we’re ready to accommodate. We even offer extensions, extra classes and one-on-one sessions if needed.” They also highlighted the presence of academic advising and wellness centres, reinforcing that educational institutions are beginning to recognise mental well-being as essential to student success.

Students themselves strongly support the idea of mental health days. One student put it simply, “Mental health days should be mandatory. Everyone reaches a point where assignments, classes or personal issues become too much and you just need a break.” She recalled a moment during midterm week when she had three exams on the same day, “I felt like I was going to break down. I had prepared, but revising for all three the day before felt impossible. I remember thinking, what if this day could just pause and I could pick it up tomorrow?”

However, what stops students from taking these breaks is not a lack of need: it’s fear. “The fear of missing out on lectures is huge,” the same student explained. “One professor used to give so many notes in class that missing even one lecture meant falling behind. That’s what stops people. Even when they’re mentally exhausted, they feel like they can’t afford to take a break.”

Another student I interviewed added that stigma also plays a role. “If you call in sick with a fever, no one questions it. But if you say you’re mentally drained, suddenly you’re overreacting or being dramatic.” This mismatch in how physical and mental health are treated pushes students to push themselves beyond healthy limits.

Yet, the benefits of mental health days are undeniable. “Even though you miss a class or two, you come back recharged,” one student said. “It’s like resetting your battery to 100%. You think clearer, you’re more motivated and you get back on track faster.”

Teachers largely agree. One administrator I spoke to noted, “When students don’t take breaks, burnout hits harder. We see drops in performance, attendance and even engagement. Preventing that is more effective than repairing it later.”

Allowing for a limited number of mental health days per semester, just like physical sick days, could significantly improve students’ emotional well-being. It would acknowledge that the mind deserves the same care as the body. It would also normalize taking healthy breaks rather than glorifying academic burnout.

At the end of the day, schools say they want well-rounded, healthy students. Recognizing mental health days as valid absences is a simple, practical and overdue step toward making that promise real.