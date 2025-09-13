“Who cares if I’m pretty, if I fail my finals?” 

How the hit TV show ‘Gilmore Girls’ romanticizes academic burnout

Jahnavi Jagdeo – As autumn leaves begin to fall and the scent of pumpkin spice lattes drifts through campus coffee shops, many university students find themselves drawn to the warm, inviting world of Gilmore Girls.

This cherished TV show epitomizes a back-to-school aesthetic filled with cozy study nights, coffee-fueled conversations and an idyllic portrayal of academic life.

Yet beneath this romanticized setting lies an unsettling truth: the relentless hustle culture and pressure to perform that so many students face. Behind the flicker of fairy lights and witty banter sits a reality familiar to many — burnout often brews beneath the surface of perfection.

The Gilmore Girls narrative, centred on the ambitious Lorelai and her academically gifted daughter Rory, presents an aspirational view of life that resonates with students.

From quaint study sessions at the Dragonfly Inn to picturesque walks through the town square, the show offers a cozy aesthetic that encourages dream-chasing.

However, it glosses over the immense stress and anxiety that accompany the push for academic and professional success.

Students often try to live up to the show’s charm by overloading their schedules and convincing themselves exhaustion is simply part of the journey.

Even Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai, acknowledged this pressure in a 2017 Glamour interview: “I think there’s more pressure to stand out in a way that is measurable externally — fame culture is definitely way worse and weirder than it was when we were in high school.”

The lesson is not to become Rory or Lorelai, but to recognize that media portrayals are polished illusions, not roadmaps for real life.

Rory Gilmore, with her long list of achievements and extracurriculars, has become a cultural model of perfection. Yet her storyline is filled with moments of exhaustion and doubt, revealing the dark side of academic pressure.

In season five, Rory struggles to maintain her grades and internships, eventually succumbing to feelings of inadequacy and burnout — an all-too-familiar experience for today’s students. This has led to the term “Rory Gilmore syndrome” being coined by fans to describe the tendency to romanticize overcommitment and busyness, often at the expense of mental health.

Saiynah Soin, a second-year law and society student, relates strongly to this pressure. “The pressure to keep up with Rory’s character makes me feel like I must be perfect all the time. It’s exhausting,” Soin said.

However, the sense of community in Stars Hollow and emphasis on supportive relationships provide a counterbalance to the show’s relentless ambition.

“I appreciate the friendship aspect of Gilmore Girls,” Sarah Vu, a third-year criminology student said. “It encourages us to find our support systems and embrace the journey, even if the pressure feels overwhelming.”

As Laurier students prepare for another semester, it’s important to engage critically with the imagery shaping campus culture.

The appeal of cozy coffee shops like Friday and the Belmont, alongside study sessions in the Student Commons, should remind us of what makes academic life fulfilling — not standards to uphold at all costs.

Burnout remains a serious concern in Canada. The 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study revealed that 40 per cent of students had seriously considered withdrawing from their institution.

These numbers show how easily burnout takes hold in an environment where achievement is prized above all else.

The Gilmore Girls aesthetic, though charming, critiques hustle culture’s glorification of constant activity. For students, balance, self-care and authentic connection matter more than endless busyness.

True academic success is not measured by overwork, but by the moments of joy, growth and meaningful relationships that enrich the university experience.

Perhaps the most valuable lesson from Stars Hollow isn’t found in Rory’s colour-coded study schedules or Lorelai’s rapid-fire dialogue, but in the quiet moments between characters like the unhurried conversations over coffee, the spontaneous town meetings and the acceptance of imperfection as part of the human experience.

As Laurier Brantford students navigate their own academic journeys, they might find that slowing down, rather than speeding up, offers the clearest path to both success and satisfaction.

After all, even in Stars Hollow, the most meaningful moments happen not in the rush toward achievement, but in the spaces where life is allowed to unfold naturally.

Photo contributed by: Jahnavi Jagdeo