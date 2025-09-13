Warm bagels & cool breeze  

The psychology behind romanticizing fall and how it helps with stress.

Bea O’Connell – Imagine sitting on a park bench in mid-September, an iced coffee in hand. A novel you’re reading for class sits in your lap with the bookmark halfway through its pages, suggesting an ease of productivity. The sounds of birds chirping and leaves crunching underfoot make for the perfect study spot, something to be grateful for.

For many students, this isn’t just a cozy moment — it’s a curated experience.

What began as a social media trend to “romanticize your life” has evolved into a meaningful form of self-regulation for Gen-Z students, offering a mindful and intentional response to academic stress.

Although it’s easy to slip into doom-scrolling or compare one’s life to curated online moments, romanticizing simple rituals and cozy environments, like a solo study session at a café, can provide structure and emotional relief amid the chaos of the fall semester.

The urge to “romanticize one’s life” gained traction on TikTok at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As New York Times reporter Christina Caron put it in her 2022 piece, “The Mundane Thrill of ‘Romanticizing Your Life”, romanticization urges us “to live with intention, no matter how mundane our daily rituals might be.”

Seemingly surface-level content — daily vlogs, video diaries, or aesthetic routines — is, in many ways, a coping strategy. Romanticizing everyday moments closely mirrors mindfulness, a core practice in cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).

These small acts, such as paying attention to one’s surroundings or creating intentional routines, help people stay grounded and challenge the dimissive thinking patterns that often accompany stress, procrastination, or burnout.

Autumn amplifies the need for emotional regulation and peace. For many students, it marks the return of academic pressure, social obligations, and routine changes.

However, fall also offers a built-in rhythm of cooler mornings, earlier sunsets, and cozy vibes that invite us to slow down. Whether it’s washing your face right after waking up or brewing a cup of chamomile tea before bed, these simple yet indulgent rituals provide structure and relief amid the chaos of student life.

Still, romanticization isn’t without complications.

Watching endless TikToks of picture-perfect study sessions or aesthetic morning routines in big cities can shift from inspiration to anxiety.

It’s easy to compare yourself to someone when they appear to be so put together.

Yet we must recognize that the online world is a performance where presence cannot be communicated. Doing is different from viewing, and romanticization works best when it is natural and personal to you. So how can Laurier Brantford romanticize this September?

One of the best places downtown to have a solo date is the From Scratch Café Bistro. With freshly made bagels and weekly menu drops, this spot is the perfect place to stop between classes. Curate the perfect playlist for your visit, wear a comfy sweater, and enjoy the moment!

Photo contributed: Bea O’Connell