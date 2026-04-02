The Oddity!” 

Oddly victorious

Julia stood at the front, clipboard in hand, while the team gathered around trying to pull their outfits together. Theo’s tie was already loosened and Jamie wore a leather jacket over a button-up. Lena kept smoothing down her dress nervously, Ollie was eating a sandwich despite being in a full suit and Daniel was on the phone making sure the limo was arriving on time.

“Okay, people, listen up!” Julia announced. “Tonight is the National Collegiate Journalism Awards. This is the event of the year, so please, let’s try to be professional.”

Jamie grabbed her jacket. “Are we actually expecting to win anything, or is this just a fancy excuse to eat mediocre chicken?”

“We’re nominated for three awards, including Newspaper of the Year,” Julia said, “So yes, Jamie, we have a real shot. But that’s not the point —”

“Actually,” Daniel began, “statistically speaking, our chances are approximately 16.8% given the calibre of our competition and the historical voting patterns of the —”

“Daniel. Please.”

Ollie spoke with his mouth full of sandwich, “We’re all gonna be great! Do you think they’ll have those little quiches at the reception?”

Julia took a deep breath, “Okay. Okay. Everyone, just … look at me.”

Julia’s voice became genuine. “I know we’re an odd bunch. I know our newsroom is held together by duct tape. But we’ve done incredible work this year. We’ve created something that matters. So tonight, whether we win or lose, I want you all to remember that you should be proud. Because I’m proud of every single one of you.”

“Damn, Julia,” Theo said. “That was almost human.”

Julia snapped back to business. “And, if any of you embarrass me in front of The Epoch Times, I will personally ensure you’re covering parking violations next year.”

“There it is,” Jamie muttered.

“Wait, The Epoch Times is going to be there?” Ollie asked. “Aren’t they … our rivals?”

Julia’s jaw tightened. “They’re not our rivals. They’re pretentious, overfunded, self-important assholes who think they’re God’s gift to journalism.”

“That’s the literal definition of rivals,” Daniel pointed out.

“Their editor, Sam, is the worst human being I’ve ever encountered,” Julia continued. “Last year, they ‘accidentally’ submitted our investigative piece as their own for consideration. And when I called them out, Sam said, and I quote, ‘Maybe you should focus on writing memorable content.’”

“That’s rough,” Theo said.

“So, yes, they’ll be there. And no, we will not let them get under our skin.”

“Alright, the limo is out front,” Daniel said. “Everyone grabs your stuff, check your teeth, and for the love of God, Ollie, stop eating.”

Ollie pulled out a granola bar. “This is my last one, promise!”

Julia muttered under her breath, “I need a drink already.”

The hotel ballroom that evening was elegant, with crystal chandeliers strung from the ceiling, round tables draped with white linens and a stage with a podium dominating one end of the room. Students from universities across the country milled about in cocktail attire, networking and laughing. The Oddity crew entered, slightly overwhelmed.

“Wow. This is fancy as shit,” Theo observed.

Lena whispered, “There are so many people. Oh God, there are so many people.”

“Table seven,” Daniel said, checking the seating chart. “That’s us.”

They started weaving through the crowd when Julia suddenly stopped walking. The rest of the team nearly crashed into her. “What —” Theo began.

Julia was staring straight ahead. “Oh no,” she muttered.

Sam approached, impeccably dressed in an annoyingly confident smile.

“Julia,” he said smoothly. “I didn’t realize The Oddity was invited this year.”

Theo muttered, “Here we go.” Julia straightened immediately. “Sam. Of course we are.”

He glanced at the team. “Well, congratulations. It’s always nice to see smaller publications getting recognition.” Theo rolled his eyes. Julia tightened her fist, clearly trying to hide her anger, but instead she put on a bright smile. “Well, thank you! You know, I have read some of your pieces, it is fantastic how you can make every article sound the same. Got to admire the consistency!”

Theo turned away to hide a grin.

Sam blinked.

“Well,” he said stiffly, “we like to maintain a strong voice.”

“Oh, absolutely,” Julia replied sweetly. “And you certainly do.”

Sam gave a tight nod before walking away.

A spotlight suddenly hit the stage as the microphone crackled to life. “Good evening, everyone!” the host announced. “Welcome to the National Collegiate Journalism Awards!” Polite applause filled the ballroom as people began taking their seats.

“Our first award of the evening is for Best Feature Writing! The nominees are …” The presenter listed several schools, including The Oddity and The Epoch Times. A video montage played on the screens.

“And the winner is … The Epoch Times!” Sam got up from his table with a smug look to collect the award. Julia muttered, “Smug bastard.”

“Next up, we have Best Photography!” The presenter announced.

Jamie suddenly sat up. “Oh shit, that’s me.”

On the screen behind the stage, the nominees appeared one by one. Each photo flashed across the room. Jamie’s photos appeared from her campus protest series. “That’s your photo!” Ollie whispered loudly.

“Yes, Ollie, I know,” Jamie said, gripping the edge of the table.

“And the winner for Best Photography is …”

The presenter opened the envelope.

“The Oddity!”

For a moment, Jamie just blanked out. Theo slapped the table. “That’s you! Go!”

The team burst into applause as Jamie stood up, looking stunned. Jamie hurried towards the stage and adjusted the microphone at the podium.

“Uh … wow. I didn’t think I was going to win this,” she said, squinting into the bright lights.

“Thank you to The Oddity, because they let me run around campus and never once asked me to take normal photos.” The audience laughed lightly.

“And thank you guys for liking my work! Anyways this is really cool. Thank you!” She lifted the trophy slightly before walking off the stage.

When she returned to the table, Ollie immediately grabbed her in a hug. “You’re an award-winning photographer now!”

Theo nodded approvingly. “Don’t let it go to your head.”

Jamie set the trophy on the table. “Oh, it absolutely will.”

Several more awards had been given out as the ceremony continued. The Oddity hadn’t won anything else, but the mood was still high from Jamie’s win. On stage, the host stepped back up to the microphone. “And now,” they said, “we’ve reached the final award of the evening.”

The room went silent, waiting with anticipation.

“This award recognizes the publication that has demonstrated excellence across the board from reporting, writing, graphics and editorial leadership. Winning Newspaper of the Year is one of the highest honours.”

The presenter continued, “For many student publications, this recognition can open the doors to future opportunities, partnerships and sponsorships. It represents not just one great story but an entire year of outstanding journalism. This year’s nominees have set an incredible standard.”

“And the nominees for Newspaper of the Year are … The Daily Ledger, The Epoch Times, The Cyclic and lastly, The Oddity.”

Julia sat perfectly still, though her hands were clasped tightly together on the table.

The presenter held up the envelope.

“And the winner of the Newspaper of the Year is …”

The entire ballroom seemed to lean forward. Across the room, Sam adjusted his jacket, already preparing to stand.

The presenter opened the envelope, and there was a brief pause.

“THE ODDITY!” The presenter screamed joyfully.

“OH MY GOD!” Ollie was screaming. Jamie nearly knocked over her chair, jumping up.

Theo patted Daniel on the back, “Looks like we got something after all.”

Julia just stared at the stage in disbelief. Daniel grabbed her arm. “Julia. That’s us.”

She blinked.

“Oh.”

The team immediately started pushing her out of her chair.

“Go!” Jamie said.

Julia walked toward the stage as the room applauded, the bright lights hitting her as she stepped up to the podium. She looked out across the ballroom for a moment, clearly trying to process what had just happened. “Well,” she said into the microphone. Julia glanced back toward her table where the rest of the team was still cheering.

Then she shook her head.

“Actually — no. I’m not doing this alone.”

She pointed toward them.

“Get up here.”

The team froze.

“Yes, all of you!” Julia called. The Oddity crew awkwardly made their way towards the stage, and Ollie nearly tripped on the steps. Soon they were all standing beside Julia at the podium. “The truth is,” Julia started, “this award doesn’t belong to one person. It belongs to the entire newsroom.” She gestured beside her.

“These people right here are the reason The Oddity exists. They are the ones staying up until God knows what time finishing stories, putting together the photos and going along with whatever crazy ideas I have.”

The audience laughed. “So, thank you for recognizing our work this year. And thank you to my team for making this the best job I could ever ask for.”

“And also, for not embarrassing me too badly tonight.”

Theo raised his hand slightly. “The night is still young.” More laughter spread across the room.

Julia lifted the trophy. “This one’s for The Oddity.”

The team erupted into cheers as the audience applauded. They began walking off the stage together, still laughing and talking over each other. Sam approaches them after their speech.

“Congratulations,” he said, his smile thin. “I suppose the judges wanted something … different this year.”

There was a moment of silence, and Lena looked at him politely. “Thank you … it must be really hard losing to something different.”

Theo slowly turned toward Lena. “Lena …”

Jamie burst out laughing. Daniel covered his mouth, trying and failing to hide a grin. Julia looked between them, clearly surprised. “Well, I certainly couldn’t have said it better myself.”

Sam’s vein in his forehead popped, he rolled his eyes and walked back to his table.

Lena looked horrified. “Oh my God, was that rude?”

“A little,” Jamie said, still laughing.

“Extremely,” Daniel added.

Julia adjusted the trophy in her hands, smiling proudly at her team.

“Worth it.”

There was a moment where they all just stood there, still buzzing from the win. Then, Ollie looked around the ballroom.

“Okay,” he said, clapping his hands together. “Can we go somewhere else now?”

Everyone looked at him. “The food here is awful.”

Theo nodded immediately. “Finally, something we all agree on.”

Julia lifted the trophy one last time. “Alright, team. Let’s go!”

The team started laughing and pushing each other toward the exit. As they left the ballroom, Julia looked back at the room, holding the trophy with a proud grin.

“And that’s a wrap on issue one of The Oddity,” she said. “See you next year!”