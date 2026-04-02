The Earth unbound

The wild returns where once their cries were banished,

And ivy climbs where steel once claimed the day.

The Earth their throne, by ancient right replenished,

While rivers carve the paths, we tried to stay.

The forests sprawl in violent, tender green,

The roots tear through the stone.

Mountains arise where cities once had been,

Their peaks too sharp, too wild, to be our own.

When human hands defiled the world through time,

And all they touched decayed beyond repair,

The Earth: immense, eternal and sublime,

Breathes in solace of a world laid bare.

A world reborn, untouched by human bone,

She thrives alone, magnificent, fully alone.