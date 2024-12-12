Orbiting Love: Cosmic Counsel — December Submission

The following submissions have been edited for clarity and readability.

I spent last Christmas half with my family and half with my boyfriend’s family. The whole day was a disaster. He rushed me out of my house from my family’s Christmas because he cared more about his family’s Christmas. For context, we were supposed to leave at lunch and ended up leaving at 9:30 a.m. When we were at his aunts for dinner — it was my first time meeting his whole family, he left me sitting on a couch alone to watch football and then to cap off the evening, he made a comment about my eating habits in front of his entire family. Let’s just say the relationship ended 2 days later.

First of all, rude — Christmas is supposed to be spent with family and friends. There are several hours in a day, 24 to be exact where there was plenty of time to see both of your families and not be rushed. Secondly, you were there visiting his family for the first time, and he left you by yourself and made fun of you. Who did this man think he was? Did he think it was going to make his family like you more or for you to feel more a part of the family dynamic. I’m happy that you realized you deserved better.



This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 4 on Thursday, December 5.