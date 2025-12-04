New spin studio coming to Brantford in 2026

How SPINCO is bringing their inclusive community to the city that seems to lack opportunity

A new spin studio location is opening in Brantford in early winter 2026.

The studio, a new location for the spin chain SPINCO’ will be available for the public at 125 Sherwood Dr. The studio is about a 25-minute walk from campus or a 10-minute drive, making it accessible for majority of commuting and non-commuting students at Laurier Brantford.

Franchise owner, Raquel Maciel Fallon, made the decision to open the studio in Brantford after moving to the city in 2024. After living in Mississauga and discovering a passion for spin, Fallon searched for a local SPINCO to continue her routine.

After realizing that the closest spin studio was in Hamilton, about a 40 minute commute, she attempted a few different studio and gym classes, but never felt that any of them had the same effect that SPINCO did.

After searching social media for local threads about the city and its opportunity for fitness communities, Fallon discovered a lot of people felt the city lacked multiple activities and accessibility to popular companies and locations.

“I remember seeing a TikTok of a user ‘explore Brantford’ and one of the common threads and comments were along the lines of, ‘We never get anything cool,’ or, ‘There’s nothing here,’ and I kind of felt like they were also craving something like I was,” Fallon said.

Fallon said that the whole idea of SPINCO is to be an inclusive community for everyone to enjoy and motivate each other. The idea is to challenge yourself, and the community will be there to push each other to challenge themselves to be better.

SPINCO offers multiple levels of expertise so that anyone from beginner to expert can participate. Fallon explained that the instructors offer alternatives for those who want something easier, so that members are able to adjust as needed, such as staying seated or rising out of the seat during exercises. This allows a larger audience of people to participate, anywhere from the younger to the retired generation looking to stay fit.

“A lot of the time, it will be a younger demographic who is going in and then they’ll become so passionate they want to share it with their parents or an older sibling… It’s just a lot of people looking for a community,” Fallon said.

A highlight of SPINCO that residents can expect to see at the Brantford location is the ‘Spin-It-Forward’ classes. These classes will be hosted weekly at a slightly cheaper price than the regular scheduled classes.

All proceeds from the classes will be donated to a local charity in Brantford. Fallon explained that while she hasn’t set an official list of charities that they will be working with, she is passionate about giving back to the animals in the Brantford community, “I have looked in animal sanctuaries and specifically places I would really like to work with … I would love requests,” Fallon said.