More than one story in December

Laurier Brantford students share what the season means beyond Christmas

As snow begins to settle over Brantford and every storefront glows in shades of red and green, it is hard to ignore how December seems to belong to one story: Christmas. From songs playing on repeat in coffee shops to advertisements insisting it is the “most wonderful time of the year,” the month often feels packaged around one idea. Yet, beyond the trees and tinsel, many Laurier Brantford students experience this time of year in different ways.

For some, December is about reflection, faith, or rest rather than celebration. For others, it is a reminder of how one story can easily drown out so many others.

“I love the lights and the warmth of the season, but it can be isolated when your holiday does not get the same recognition. People assume everyone celebrates Christmas and it is just expected,” Amber Singh, a first-year criminology student, shared. Her experience speaks to what many non-Christian students feel during December, when participation in the season is almost automatic.

While Laurier Brantford hosts events that recognize other traditions, the overwhelming attention given to Christmas can make holidays such as Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Bodhi Day seem quiet in comparison. The sense of belonging that December promises is not always shared equally, notably in diverse communities.

For Adeena Naved, a third-year criminology student, December means something different, “December is not all about snow or presents. For me, it is about closing my laptop, journaling and remembering why I started this degree in the first place.” Their version of the month pushes back against the loud and commercial energy that tends to dominate. Instead of shopping lists or parties, they see December as a time to pause, rest and think about the past year. For students finishing a long and stressful term, the idea of stillness can feel more genuine than anything else.

Not everyone turns away from Christmas, but many want it to share the season with other forms of meaning. “I celebrate Christmas, but I also celebrate the Winter Solstice with my family. It is about light and renewal, not necessarily one story. I wish more people saw December that way,” Jasmine Liu, a first-year English student, voiced. Her view captures what many people feel about December: it can hold more than one kind of joy. Celebration, rest, faith and creativity can all exist at once without competing.

Art and media play a large part in shaping how people think about December. Movies, commercials and social events often present one image of joy that revolves around gifts, family and romance. However, for some, December is sacred. For others, it is lonely. Some find comfort in religion, others in quiet writing or small acts of kindness. Recognizing this variety does not take away from Christmas, but it allows more people to feel seen.

Maybe understanding that is what December is about. When looking beyond the wrapping paper and music, the month was never meant to belong to one story or group of people. It belongs to everyone who finds their own way to mark its meaning.