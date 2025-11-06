Laurier’s Top 5 Fall Movies

Looking for a new fall favourite? Here’s what Laurier students are watching this fall

When fall rolls around at Laurier, students turn to comfort drinks, cozy nights, and of course movies that capture the season. After hearing from students across Brantford campus, five titles rose to the top as the ultimate fall watches. Whether you’re looking for nostalgia, drama, or a late-night scare these films will carry you through the season.

Coraline (2009)

A young girl discovers a secret door in her new home that leads to an eerie “Other World,” where everything seems better, until it turns dark and dangerous. Coraline mixes whimsy with creepiness, making it the perfect fall watch. Students called it their go-to for October because it blends cozy animation with just enough spook to give you chills.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Set against the autumn backdrop of Boston, this Oscar-winning drama follows Will, a janitor at MIT who secretly has genius-level math abilities. With the help of a therapist, he learns to face his past and take charge of his future. Students loved it for its warm fall imagery and the realness of the film.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

This nostalgic classic brings the Peanuts gang together for trick-or-treating while Linus waits faithfully in the pumpkin patch for the Great Pumpkin. Simple, sweet and timeless, this short film has been a seasonal tradition for decades. Laurier Brantford students said it’s the kind of movie that instantly brings back childhood memories of fall.

Harry Potter Series (2001–2011)

From floating pumpkins in the Great Hall to cozy autumn feasts at Hogwarts, the Harry Potter films feel like fall no matter what time of year you watch them. Students described them as the perfect movies for a marathon night with friends. They’re equal parts magical and nostalgic, which is exactly what fall is all about on campus.

Halloween (1978) / Scream (1996)

No fall movie list is complete without horror, and Laurier students made that clear. Both Halloween and Scream stood out as the ultimate scary picks. Halloween introduced the world to Michael Myers, the masked killer who stalks babysitters on a chilly October night, while Scream revived the genre in the ’90s with its self-aware take on horror rules. Whether you prefer old-school slasher chills or clever scares, these two are essential for spooky seasons.

Together, these movies are what fall at Laurier Brantford feels like, whether it’s comfort, nostalgia, magic, and just enough fear to keep things exciting. So, grab a mug of hot chocolate (or pumpkin spice), invite some friends (or don’t), and press play.