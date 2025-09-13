Laurier Brantford 2025-26 athletics preview: a new school year  

Mitchell Hartman – Another school year is on the horizon, which means another exciting year for Laurier Brantford’s athletes.

Students have had the summer off to train, improve, recover from injuries, relax, or in some cases, all of the above.

For Laurier Brantford’s students, school sports have given athletes an opportunity to further their skills, stay in shape, and continue playing sports that they love, even beyond the years of high school and minor sports.

For incoming students, athletics offers new Golden Hawks a chance to get involved and meet new people, all while doing something they love, playing sports. More so, what makes sports so special at Laurier Brantford is that anyone can try out, with no experience or scouting required.

VARSITY:

• Men’s + Women’s

• Cross Country Running

• Men’s + Women’s Indoor Soccer

EXTRAMURAL:

• Men’s + Women’s Ice Hockey

• Men’s + Women’s Basketball

• Co-Ed Volleyball

SPORT CLUBS:

• Women’s Flag Football

• KAOS Dance Club

• Cheerleading Club

• Cricket Club

Tryout dates will be announced early in the school year, with most sports announcing their tryouts by the end of September. Students can stay up to date on tryout dates using the Laurier Brantford Athletics Website or @laurierbrantfordgoldenhawks on Instagram.

We hope to see you this season, Golden Hawks!

Visit Laurier Brantford Athletics:

QR code

Photo contributed by: Serena Anagae