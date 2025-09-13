Laurier athletes balance sport and study  

A look at joining varsity teams while balancing studies at Laurier Brantford

Piper Force – At Laurier Brantford, students like to indulge in many levels of sports. Club, intramural, extramural and varsity are all levels students can participate in. As students prep for the 2025-26 school year, they are starting to look into what sports they want to join.

Some think varsity can be too much effort for a student with a full course load, but those who have joined the team know that the commitment is well worth the pay-off.

“It’s a lot of work, but I love it,” Ali Crowley, a third year Laurier student who plays goalie for the Laurier varsity Women’s Indoor Soccer team said. Crowley explained that the lifestyle keeps her busy.

Balancing four practices a week with a full course load of studies forces Crowley to be well organized and plan out in advance.

The athletic department at Laurier is also very certain to make it clear to students that studies come before sports.

While there has to be some balance, coaches and department heads remind students that at the end of the day, they are students first.

Students are to ensure class schedule doesn’t conflict with practice as much as possible, but are expected that if it is not possible, studies always come first.

Many athletes, such as Crowley, say that the payoff is the pride that comes with being a part of the school while playing a sport they love.

“I joined because I’ve always been passionate about soccer and wanted to play at a competitive level while still getting a great education. The team feels like family, and representing Laurier is something I’m super proud of.” Crowley said.

Other athletes felt some of the effects of the commitment but still felt the love of the team and staff they had by their side to get through the season.

“You could always rely on teammates, coaches, the athletics department or professors to help you out. You may have felt lonely at times, but you were never alone,” Jackson Rice, a recent graduate of Laurier who took part in both the men’s varsity Indoor Soccer team and varsity Cross Country team said.

Since the addition of the Laurier Brantford YMCA, athletics at Laurier Brantford has boosted more by the year, even more involvement came when the civic centre introduced the Brantford Bulldogs. The Laurier Brantford community along with the rest of Brantford took a major involvement in sports, and the teams at Laurier have been seeing an increase every year.

“If I had to recommend one thing, just try out for a team. You never know where it may take you on your university experience,” said Rice.

Graphic contributed: Piper Force