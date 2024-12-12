Editor’s Note: Holiday magic?

Do you remember as young kids the pure excitement and joy that came with the holiday season? Snowpants sloshed together while walking towards the biggest hill in town with a plastic sled in tow. Runny noses and red cheeks could not derail the winter fun, especially when a hot cup of cocoa was waiting at home. The lights on people’s lawns were a glimmer of joy during bitter, dark nights when the sun set at 4:45 p.m. No matter what holiday was being celebrated, as a child it seemed brighter, more magical and filled with endless joy.

What happened?

As we age do we lose the holiday magic, or has it simply disappeared for everyone? Do we let the commercial expectations of this season snuff out the light we used to have? According to a survey conducted by the Angus Reid institute in 2019, “69 per cent of Canadians feel Christmas has lost some of its meaning and become too commercialized.”

The financial strain of the holidays is clear, even more so during the past few years with the economy’s raising inflation and the cost of living. Data from this year, collected by PWC Canada says Canadian consumers plan to spend an average of $1,853 on gifts, travel and entertainment this holiday season, this is a 13 per cent increase from last year.

The demand of a long gift list can be daunting and the anticipation of spending that much money can make one develop intense feelings of stress or lead them to hang up the stockings all together.

In a 2023 survey conducted by the American Heart Association, researchers found, “that 63 per cent of adults find the festive season more stressful than tax season.”

The pressure surrounding the holidays is astronomical, aside from the monetary problems with the holidays, the expectation of creating special moments for everyone in the family is debilitating. It is impossible to bake enough cookies, hang enough lights or get the perfect corner on the wrapping job — but people will put themselves in an early grave trying. Schedules fill up quickly and during the holidays people stop prioritizing themselves and their healthy habits.

When we take a backseat in our own lives, we burn out. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, “52% of Canadians report feelings of anxiety, depression and isolation during the holiday season.”

I have seen firsthand how the holidays can lose their magic, but I return to my original question — did I lose the joy or did the holiday?

This year I refuse to let the societal expectations dictate how I will celebrate. I encourage everyone to take time this holiday season, whatever holiday you celebrate, to do so boldly and find newfound joy in it. We may not be tobogganing age anymore —or are we? — but who is to say we cannot find new magic in this season? Enjoy your break Golden Hawks and find your holiday magic this year!



This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 4 on Thursday, December 5.