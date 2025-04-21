Dumebi Nasa-Okolie for WLUSP Student Director

My name is Dumebi Nasa-Okolie, and I am known as Oluoma or Oma. I am seeking the position of Student Director at Wilfrid Laurier Student Publications (WLUSP) to foster a connection between STEM disciplines and journalism.

With experience as the News Director for Radio Laurier and a background in ethical reporting, I understand the power of responsible storytelling. I have attended NASH 87, collaborated with student media professionals, and worked to amplify diverse voices on campus.

If elected, I will advocate for:

✅ Ethical journalism practices and transparency

✅ Increased collaboration between WLUSP sections

✅ Integrating data-driven storytelling to enhance reporting

✅ Expanding media opportunities for students from all backgrounds

By combining STEM and journalism, I aim to introduce data to support impactful, fact-based reporting. Let’s shape the future of student media together!