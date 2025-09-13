Drawing the line: original .vs. remakes  

Original animated movies versus their modernized live action remake

Kristin Kinzie- To all the movie buffs at Laurier, 2025 has seen the release of many new films, including several live-action adaptations and remakes. But how do our fellow Golden Hawks really feel about them? What style do they prefer: live-action or original?

Over the past few days, with help from The Sputnik’s Instagram page (@thesputnik.wlu), we posed the big question: how do Laurier students feel about live-action versions of animated films?

Kicking things off with a simple this-or-that poll: do you prefer live-action remakes and adaptations, or the originals? The response was unanimous — the original will always come out on top.

“The original films to me always hold a sense of nostalgia, even if the remake or adaptation is really good,” Leen Alhamwi, second-year criminology student said.

Following that, we posed the next important question: is it worth making live-action remakes and adaptations at all? According to 92 per cent of students, animation should be left as animation. Still, some respondents enjoyed seeing how certain movies were brought to life in a new way.

One of the more positive perspectives came from @nida.shnr, who said that seeing the reimagined costumes and set designs [of remakes] is a reason why they can be enjoyable. These elements can offer viewers a new creative perspective that may not have been fully explored in the animated version.

On the flip side, @nida.shnr pointed out a common issue with many remakes: “Some remakes just add nothing new.”

While the excitement of seeing a beloved story come to life in a new format can initially draw viewers in, that excitement quickly fades when the film fails to offer a fresh take. For some students, a remake that sticks too closely to the original script, characters or visuals can feel more like a copy than a creative reinterpretation. In those cases, it becomes difficult to justify why the remake exists at all, especially when the animated version already told the story in a captivating way.

There are many ups and downs in the movie universe, and those who love films often enjoy seeing how different elements such as plot, production, audio, acting and cinematography come together to bring a story to life.

Overall, the responses gathered from Sputnik’s Instagram poll make one thing clear: the original will always hold a special place in the hearts of Laurier Brantford students.

Still, when approached with creativity and care, remakes and adaptations have the potential to reintroduce timeless stories in a way that feels both familiar and exciting.

Contributed photo/©2025 Disney Enterprise Inc.