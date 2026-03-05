One point. One chance. Winner takes a million home .

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, the final showdown of the Australian Open 1 Point Slam was held at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. The final match came down to Jordan Smith, a 29-year-old amateur tennis coach, and Joanna Garland, a professional ranked No. 117 in the world.

The final playoff started with a quick chat between the two players. When asked what was going through their minds before the P p oint began, “Pretty disappointed, I’m gutted,” Smith said, as he was playing against a professional. The match started with a friendly r R ock, p P aper, s S cissors to determine the serve, won by Garland who chose to serve first.

The match only lasted 20 seconds, with Garland hitting her third backhand stroke too wide, crowning Smith as the champion of the day. “That’s, I can’t even speak. That’s unbelievable,” Smith said, after winning the A$1 – million dollar prize , equivalent to about C$ 958,150 s . When asked how he felt, “Just shocked, relieved, I just put my hands on my head and tried to find where my family were,” Smith said.

Apart from this, Castle Hill Tennis Academy, the family business where Smith works as a full-time coach along with his two older brothers and his parents, was rewarded with $50,000.

One of the most notable moments of the tournament was when Smith played against Jannik Sinner, a two-time Australian Open champion who held the world number two No. 2 rank in January 2026. The playoff between Sinner and Smith came to a swift end as Sinner hit a serve right into the net. When told he had just beaten the second-best player in the world, “I don’t think so. No, that was just all luck,” Smith said.



Another notable professional player whom Smith took out was Amanda Anisimova, ranked world number No. 3 in January 2026. Smith was granted to serve as he was playing against a professional. This match like the last one, end ing ed promptly and making Smith a service winner.

After winning the million , Smith was asked about his plans with it, “Invest, or buy a house,” Smith said. The 1 – P p oint S s lam exhibition tournament of the 2026 Australian Open 2026 has changed the life of an amateur coach from Sydney. With a million dollar s and a dream ahead, Smith marches into his new phase of his life along side with his friends and his family’s tennis coaching centre, in , Castle Hill Tennis Academy.

