2016 is trending because 2026 is exhausting

Why looking back feels easier than moving forward

Scroll through TikTok or Instagram today and it’s impossible to miss it: 2016 is back. From throwback playlists to bold makeup looks and Tumblr era fashion, people are clearly reaching for the past. It’s not just nostalgia for fun trends; it’s a reaction to how exhausting life feels in 2026.

Life in 2016 felt simpler. The biggest concerns were school, friendships or deciding what song should be played on SoundCloud. Parents guided most decisions and responsibilities did not feel overwhelming. There was room to breathe. Now, adulthood has arrived with financial stress, career pressure and the constant expectation to have everything figured out. That pressure weighs heavily, especially on a generation that grew up online.

Fashion and beauty in 2016 reflected that carefree energy. Bright eyeshadows, bold lipstick, chokers, ripped jeans, Adidas Superstars and oversized hoodies were not about perfection but self expression. People wore what they loved without worrying too much about judgment or algorithms. Makeup was fun, colourful, and experimental. Today, trends feel more restrictive with social media pushing polished aesthetics like the clean girl look. What once felt personal now feels performative.

Music played a huge role in defining 2016. Artists like Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers and The Weeknd dominated the charts. Songs such as One Dance and Closer were not just popular, they were everywhere. Music from that year still sticks today because of how closely it is tied to emotion and memory. Tracks like Work, Hotline Bling, Sorry, Starboy, and No Money shaped everyday moments. The beats were catchy, the lyrics easy to sing along to and the songs became soundtracks to friendships, late night drives, and shared experiences. Even now, hearing them brings people back to a specific feeling and time.

By contrast, 2026 feels overwhelming. Social media dominates everyday life and young people grow up watching influencers with unrealistic lifestyles before they even understand who they are. Constant comparison has become unavoidable. There is pressure to look perfect, be productive and succeed, all while watching others seemingly do it better online. That constant exposure is exhausting.

This is why 2016 trends feel comforting. They reconnect people to a younger, more carefree version of themselves, a time with fewer responsibilities and fewer expectations. Of course, part of this nostalgia comes from youth itself. 2016 may feel simpler because we were younger and those memories will always hold meaning.

Still, the exhaustion of 2026 is real. While today’s world offers new opportunities and different kinds of fun, the pace is faster and the pressure heavier. The return of 2016 trends is not about going backwards. It is about reclaiming joy, creativity, and a sense of ease in a world that rarely slows down.

In that sense, 2016 is not just trending. It is comforting.